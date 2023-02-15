Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Buys 279 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $244.36 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.33.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.