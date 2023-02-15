Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $57.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 134.57% from the company’s previous close.

BCYC has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

Shares of BCYC stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $24.30. 88,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,580. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.72. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $50.47.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $174,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,490,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,743.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,685 shares in the company, valued at $891,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $174,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,585 shares in the company, valued at $9,490,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,616 shares of company stock valued at $279,441. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

