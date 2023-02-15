Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237,253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 885,608 shares during the quarter. Best Buy comprises 3.5% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. HS Management Partners LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Best Buy worth $78,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1,434.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $315,901,000 after buying an additional 4,530,018 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,725,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,076,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,081,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 6,622.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 708,251 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $44,860,000 after acquiring an additional 697,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.58. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

