Berry Street Capital Management LLP Has $4.75 Million Position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP cut its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 447,500 shares during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies accounts for about 1.1% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Berry Street Capital Management LLP owned about 0.45% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.39. 29,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,288. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $20.43.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $170.04 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

