Berry Street Capital Management LLP Has $25.08 Million Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,000 shares during the quarter. TEGNA accounts for approximately 5.6% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Berry Street Capital Management LLP owned about 0.54% of TEGNA worth $25,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 602,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,458,000 after buying an additional 356,032 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 127,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,245,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,996,000 after buying an additional 811,961 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 34,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in TEGNA by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,942,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,710,000 after acquiring an additional 737,100 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

Shares of TGNA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.37. 95,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,739. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

