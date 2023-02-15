Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.12. 44,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 585,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Berry Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $710.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.23.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

In other Berry news, Director Rajath Shourie acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Berry by 35.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry in the second quarter worth $910,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Berry by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry in the second quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 123.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 132,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 73,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

