Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 82.9% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth $589,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth $214,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 84.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 213,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 97,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

BHLB opened at $30.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.99. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $137.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.35 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

