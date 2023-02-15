Bend DAO Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.51 Million (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. Bend DAO has a market cap of $241.68 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bend DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.97 or 0.00432232 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,488.95 or 0.28627858 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bend DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bend DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.