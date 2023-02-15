Bend DAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $269.82 Million (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $269.82 million and $4.68 million worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00428505 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,472.11 or 0.28384976 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

