Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Short Interest Update

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the January 15th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
BLCM stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.56. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
