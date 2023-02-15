Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Short Interest Update

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the January 15th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BLCM stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.56. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.49% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.