Bell Copper (CVE:BCU) Trading Down 6.7%

Bell Copper Co. (CVE:BCU – Get Rating) shares fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 10,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 69,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Bell Copper Trading Down 6.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$17.29 million and a P/E ratio of 13.00.

Bell Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bell Copper Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper and molybdenum deposits. It has interests in the Perseverance project that covers an area of approximately 14,100 acres; and the Big Sandy project that comprises approximately 5,733 acres of mineral tenures located in northwestern Arizona.

