Beldex Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $145.26 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0361 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $145.26 million and $2.44 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,578.69 or 0.06946795 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00081335 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00029137 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00059260 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001142 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001911 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

