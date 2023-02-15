Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Trims Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $15,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 129.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949,254 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $521,017,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $94,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock opened at $77.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.16. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. HSBC cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.78.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

