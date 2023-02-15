Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Trims Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,682,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 295,242 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 0.36% of Lumen Technologies worth $26,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,141,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 199,900 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 275,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,277 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 332,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 255,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 61,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

LUMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.