Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 2,430 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 2.5% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Roper Technologies worth $77,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 49.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.63.

Shares of ROP opened at $426.76 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $488.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $435.46 and its 200 day moving average is $416.59.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

