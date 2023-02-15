Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $1,554,558.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,558.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $239,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,483.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,679 in the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:WD opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.33 and a 52-week high of $140.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.09 and its 200 day moving average is $91.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WD shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

