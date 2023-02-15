Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Increases Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 339.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,954 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Toast by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,755,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,372,000 after purchasing an additional 110,917 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Toast by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,032,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,510 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,805,000 after buying an additional 173,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,027,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Toast stock opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 1.77. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.26.

Several research firms recently commented on TOST. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.97.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 4,576,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $82,429,590.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 4,576,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $82,429,590.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $150,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,466,540 shares of company stock valued at $172,200,089 in the last three months. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

