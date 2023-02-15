Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $6.33 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,083,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 518.3% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 278.7% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 209,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,608,000 after purchasing an additional 154,383 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $128.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.89. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.