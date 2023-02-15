Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $33.87 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,696 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 0.05% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $33,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of BAM stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average is $40.61. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

