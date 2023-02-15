Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,550 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 0.90% of MiMedx Group worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 150.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 58,176 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 622,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 351,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,564,000. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

MiMedx Group Stock Up 0.9 %

MiMedx Group Profile

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $529.70 million, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33.

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

