Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $12.78 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DUK opened at $99.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.20. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

