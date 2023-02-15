Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 498,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.5% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $46,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after buying an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.05.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.54. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

