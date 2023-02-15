Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Acquires 1,064,840 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,536,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064,840 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for approximately 2.0% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 0.68% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $60,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

