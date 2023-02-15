bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.
bebe stores Stock Performance
BEBE remained flat at $4.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,310. bebe stores has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81.
About bebe stores
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on bebe stores (BEBE)
- Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival?
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
- George Soros is Short Silvergate – Is a Short Squeeze Possible?
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamor Stock You Need To Know About
Receive News & Ratings for bebe stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bebe stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.