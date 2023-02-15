bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

bebe stores Stock Performance

BEBE remained flat at $4.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,310. bebe stores has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81.

About bebe stores

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

