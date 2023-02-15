Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 26th. This is an increase from Beach Energy’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
Beach Energy Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.
Beach Energy Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
- George Soros is Short Silvergate – Is a Short Squeeze Possible?
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamor Stock You Need To Know About
- Should You Make Room For Marriott In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.