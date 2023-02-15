Baytex Energy Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BTEGF)

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Baytex Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Baytex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTEGF. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
Baytex Energy Trading Up 0.9 %
Baytex Energy Company Profile
Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baytex Energy (BTEGF)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.