Baytex Energy Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BTEGF)

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Baytex Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Baytex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTEGF. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTEGF opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.16. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

