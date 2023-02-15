Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Trading 8.2% Higher

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.11 and last traded at C$10.88. 350,768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 629,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.06.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 12.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,899.54.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

