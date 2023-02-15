Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Short Interest Up 58.8% in January

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Battery Future Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

Battery Future Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,553. Battery Future Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14.

Institutional Trading of Battery Future Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 369,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 69,050 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,363,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Battery Future Acquisition by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 134,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Battery Future Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $4,700,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Battery Future Acquisition Company Profile

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

