Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Lowers Stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 524,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,326 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $22,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 18.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 43.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 29.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens cut Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Azenta Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.85. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $89.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.