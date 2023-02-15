Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $46.41 Million Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,869 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 1.29% of Cabot worth $46,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1,005.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Trading Down 0.2 %

CBT opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

About Cabot

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.