Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Cuts Stock Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,010 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 2.70% of FARO Technologies worth $13,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 74.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on FARO Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

FARO Technologies Profile

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $535.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.29. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $57.99.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

