Barclays Raises GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $55.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas lowered GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.06.

Shares of GXO opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $88.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

