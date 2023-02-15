Bao Finance (BAO) Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Bao Finance (BAO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Bao Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $993.56 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.02 or 0.00427618 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,824.05 or 0.28326222 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.