Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Down 19.5% in January

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Bank7 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Bank7 stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.94. 5,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,978. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $30.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $272.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

In other Bank7 news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $175,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,666,641.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 94,042 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 25,227 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bank7 in the second quarter valued at about $2,437,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank7 by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

