Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Trading Down 0.5 %
NTB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,558. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average is $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.
