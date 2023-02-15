Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Trading Down 0.5 %

NTB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,558. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average is $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth $196,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

