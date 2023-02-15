BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Short Interest Up 35.1% in January

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the January 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BANDAI NAMCO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NCBDY traded up C$0.50 on Tuesday, hitting C$33.31. 13,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,447. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.54. BANDAI NAMCO has a fifty-two week low of C$29.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.46.

Get BANDAI NAMCO alerts:

BANDAI NAMCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Bandai Namco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of entertainment-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Toys and Hobby, Network Entertainment, Real Entertainment, Video and Music Production Business, IP Creation Business and Others. The Toys and Hobby segment manufactures and sells toys, capsule toys, plastic models, cards, confectionery and foods, apparel, sundries, prizes, stationery, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for BANDAI NAMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANDAI NAMCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.