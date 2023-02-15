BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Short Interest Up 35.1% in January

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the January 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
BANDAI NAMCO Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NCBDY traded up C$0.50 on Tuesday, hitting C$33.31. 13,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,447. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.54. BANDAI NAMCO has a fifty-two week low of C$29.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.46.
BANDAI NAMCO Company Profile
