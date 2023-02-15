Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Shares Gap Up to $2.57

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.57, but opened at $2.64. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 5,872,692 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBD. Bank of America cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Banco Bradesco from $5.40 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 23,941.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,140,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,523,000 after acquiring an additional 48,935,600 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 37,006,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,185,000 after acquiring an additional 22,176,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,050,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356,280 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,527,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,042,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

