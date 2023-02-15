Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.3333 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BBVA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.39. 1,112,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,845. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 79,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.20) to €7.00 ($7.53) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.59) to €5.50 ($5.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

