Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $123.59

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $123.59 and last traded at $122.50, with a volume of 26361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.
Badger Meter Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 0.90.
Badger Meter Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 39.65%.
Institutional Trading of Badger Meter
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Badger Meter
Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.
