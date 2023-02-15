Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $123.59

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $123.59 and last traded at $122.50, with a volume of 26361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.08.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 39.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

