Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45 billion-$3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.46 billion. Avient also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVNT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avient from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut Avient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Avient from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avient presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.14.

Shares of NYSE AVNT traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 376,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avient has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 48.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Avient by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after acquiring an additional 583,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Avient by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,739,000 after acquiring an additional 142,503 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Avient by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,938,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,060,000 after acquiring an additional 147,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avient by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,855,000 after acquiring an additional 58,162 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avient by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,190,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,198,000 after buying an additional 255,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

