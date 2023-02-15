AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Short Interest Update

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 6,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AVDX. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDX. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 18.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the second quarter worth about $23,017,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Trading Down 0.7 %

AvidXchange Company Profile

Shares of AVDX stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.