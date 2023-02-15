Avalanche (AVAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $239.25 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $18.50 or 0.00081423 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and $239.25 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00059411 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000386 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001139 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00025070 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000241 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,531,657 coins and its circulating supply is 315,125,667 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.