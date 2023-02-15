Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 133,780 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises about 1.8% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.29% of Autodesk worth $925,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.0% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.4% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,504 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $599,653 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.58. 118,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.55. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.68.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.