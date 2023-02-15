Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Trading Up 4.9%

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 34,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 55,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Aurion Resources Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.95.

Get Aurion Resources alerts:

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.