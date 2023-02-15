Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Short Interest Update

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the January 15th total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aurcana Silver Stock Performance

Shares of Aurcana Silver stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Wednesday. 230,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.09. Aurcana Silver has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

About Aurcana Silver

(Get Rating)

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

