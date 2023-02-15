AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,772,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,647 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $27,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 202,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 15,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,032,000 after acquiring an additional 36,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 354,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 22,786 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

