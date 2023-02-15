AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. AT&T has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $136.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707,074 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 537.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,086 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

