Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $33,438.59

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $5.94 million and $33,438.59 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002310 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.04 or 0.00424326 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,825.48 or 0.28108158 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a token. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift.Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20.On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet.Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

