Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Insider Sells $43,028.02 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $43,028.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,114,166.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Gene Liu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 21st, Gene Liu sold 526 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $60,495.26.
TEAM stock traded up $5.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.36. 1,773,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,467. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $325.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.79 and a beta of 0.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
