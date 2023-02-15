Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,510,551.04 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total transaction of $1,510,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,848,184.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total transaction of $1,492,203.22.

On Friday, February 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $1,447,841.12.

On Friday, January 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $1,392,539.24.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $1,276,422.52.

On Monday, January 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $1,327,072.84.

On Thursday, January 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,416.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $1,111,550.56.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $1,073,304.40.

On Thursday, December 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $1,111,808.98.

On Friday, December 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $1,077,180.70.

Atlassian stock traded up $6.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,033. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $335.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Atlassian by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,987,000 after buying an additional 477,234 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in Atlassian by 1,157.6% during the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 33,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 30,376 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 116,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,047,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.11.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

